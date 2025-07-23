Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $951,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.