Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.