Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 278,494 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 247,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

