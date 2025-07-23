W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 1,175 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.31.

NYSE CVX opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.68. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

