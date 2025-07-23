W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $9.17 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC set a $74.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.49.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

