W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $8.36 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in ASML by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 2.0%

ASML stock opened at $705.48 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $945.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $769.62 and its 200-day moving average is $728.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. DZ Bank cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

