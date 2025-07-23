W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.27 and a 200 day moving average of $316.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.48, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.97.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

