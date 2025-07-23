W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,851,000 after buying an additional 713,762 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 132.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2039 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

