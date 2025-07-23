VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Position Boosted by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. VSE comprises approximately 1.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of VSE worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in VSE by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of VSE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial upped their price target on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

VSE stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 162.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. VSE Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $140.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. VSE had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $256.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. VSE’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of VSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $371,191.22. Following the sale, the director owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,431.06. The trade was a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

