Vistra FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $9.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.38. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2027 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VST. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Vistra has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $200.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 23.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vistra by 8.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

