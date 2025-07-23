Vestor Capital LLC Sells 64 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $471.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.76. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at $400,213,466.73. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,320 shares of company stock worth $117,592,485. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

