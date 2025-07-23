Vestor Capital LLC Sells 407 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.39.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

