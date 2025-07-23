Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after acquiring an additional 569,722 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vertiv by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $597,379,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.