Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $371.12 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.