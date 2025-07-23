Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,305 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE FSK opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.74%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

