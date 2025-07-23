Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 271 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $963.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,006.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $955.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,200. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,363. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,085.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,079.58.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

