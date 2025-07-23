Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.07.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

