Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,283,000 after buying an additional 128,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,769,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $309.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $311.30. The stock has a market cap of $507.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

