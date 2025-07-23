Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by City National Bank of Florida MSD

City National Bank of Florida MSD boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807,748 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,716 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $309.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $311.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

