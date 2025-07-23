Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.6% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.