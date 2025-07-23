Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $577.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $580.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

