Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.4% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $310,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $577.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.22. The company has a market cap of $694.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $580.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

