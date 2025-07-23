Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $106,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,228,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $202.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average is $191.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

