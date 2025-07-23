Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,335 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after buying an additional 679,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,900,000. Finally, Pandi LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,896,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $244.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

