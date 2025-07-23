Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Ames National Corp

Ames National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ames National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ames National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 527,119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

