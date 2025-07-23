Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.