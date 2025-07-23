Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
