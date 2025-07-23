Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,412,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,771,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,272,000 after acquiring an additional 91,591 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VUG stock opened at $447.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

