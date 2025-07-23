Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Uptown Financial Advisors LLC

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $447.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.95 and a 200-day moving average of $403.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $451.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.