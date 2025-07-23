Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

