Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 5386078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

