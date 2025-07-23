Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOXGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.42 and last traded at $172.66, with a volume of 8747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.38.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

