USCB Financial (USCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USCB stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $361.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. USCB Financial has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $21.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

USCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 238,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,865.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

