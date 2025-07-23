Urban Edge Properties (UE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $115.99 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.420 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 5.88%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UE opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.18. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 871,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $5,076,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.