Uptown Financial Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,953 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,199,000 after acquiring an additional 356,756 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

