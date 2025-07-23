Uptown Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

