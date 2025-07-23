Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 47,663 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,663 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $63,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:BK opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.