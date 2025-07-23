Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 12,971 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Target were worth $38,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.31. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.