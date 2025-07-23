Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 114,577 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,577 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Kroger worth $47,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.9%

KR opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.