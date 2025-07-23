Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,619 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $44,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after buying an additional 80,268 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,673 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

