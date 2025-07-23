Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,140,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5%

EPRT opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

