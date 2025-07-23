Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 16,722 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $42,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 230,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 819,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,545,000 after purchasing an additional 819,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

