Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $39,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,862,000 after acquiring an additional 187,317 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average is $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

