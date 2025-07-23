Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $39,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $807,352,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average is $237.92. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last 90 days. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

