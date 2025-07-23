Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $37.60 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $37,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.90 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

