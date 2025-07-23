Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,043 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $35,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

