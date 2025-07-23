UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.43.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $285.20 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.39. The company has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

