United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.42 and a 200-day moving average of $317.59. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. The trade was a 59.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,283,379. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.