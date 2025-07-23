United Dominion Realty Trust (UDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2025

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect United Dominion Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $422.64 million for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Dominion Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UDR

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Earnings History for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.