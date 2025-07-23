United Dominion Realty Trust (UDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect United Dominion Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $422.64 million for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Dominion Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

