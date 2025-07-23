United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at TD Cowen

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $101.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after buying an additional 5,021,511 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,979 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,884 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

