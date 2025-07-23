Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of UNP opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

